Xiaomi introduces a new graphene heater that heats up in three seconds

Technology company Xiaomi has unveiled a new compact and highly efficient heater called the Mijia Graphene Heater C. According to Ixbt.com, this product was announced on the brand's Youpin crowdfunding platform, with initial sales in the Chinese market scheduled to begin on September 2nd of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At the current stage, the heater is offered at a very affordable price. The product's price in the crowdfunding campaign is only 179 yuan, which is approximately 25 USD. This pricing strategy is expected to make the device more popular and attractive to buyers.

Minimalist design and convenience

The new device is designed in the brand's signature minimalist style, allowing it to easily fit into any room interior. The dimensions of the heater are 175 × 175 × 472 millimeters, and it weighs only about 1.65 kilograms.

A special regulator for temperature control is installed on the top of the structure. To make it easier to move the device from one room to another, a hidden handle is provided on the back panel.

Rapid heating and technical specifications

The Mijia Graphene Heater C features an 80-degree oscillation function to distribute warm air evenly throughout the room. The front of the device is equipped with a wide, curved opening and a micro-perforated mesh, ensuring a softer and more uniform airflow.

The heating process is carried out using a modern graphene element and a powerful fan with a DC motor. According to Xiaomi, thanks to this technology, the device is capable of reaching operating temperature in just 3 seconds.

Operating modes and power

The device offers users two main power modes — 1200 watts and 2000 watts. The manufacturer states that when using the heater at maximum power, about 10 minutes is sufficient to significantly warm up a room.

This compact and affordable heater is expected to become one of the convenient solutions for quickly heating homes or offices during the upcoming cool days.