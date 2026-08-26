Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?

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Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?

One of the biggest and most sensational deals of the summer transfer window has been officially completed. English Premier League giant Manchester City has signed the 18-year-old talented midfielder from French club Lille and the Morocco national team, Ayub Bouaddi.

According to the club's press service, a long-term 5-year contract has been signed with the young star, running until the summer of 2031 .

€95+5 million: Fabrizio Romano's insights confirmed

The financial details of the transfer have made it one of the most expensive acquisitions in European football:

  • Transfer fee: As renowned insider Fabrizio Romano reported, Manchester Citywill pay their French counterparts a guaranteed €95 million ;

  • Bonuses: The contract includes an additional bonus system of €5 millionbased on the player's individual and team achievements, bringing the total value to €100 million.

From Lille to the Etihad: Bouaddi's phenomenal rise

The 18-year-old central midfielder is recognized as one of the fastest-rising talents in modern football:

  • Shining at Lille: Having played for Lille's first team since 2023, Bouaddi impressed scouts from top continental clubs with his consistent and mature performances in Ligue 1 and European competitions;

  • Success with Morocco: Ayub has already made 8 appearances for the Morocco national team. In particular, he played in 5 crucial matches during the 2026 World Cup , becoming one of the main discoveries on the international stage.

Enzo Maresca has secured a top prospect who could become a club leader for many years to come in his quest to strengthen the midfield.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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