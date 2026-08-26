Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!

·25·Sport
Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!

The new Premier League season began with a real cold shower for Tottenham. In the first round, the London club traveled to face Brentford and unexpectedly suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat. suffered.

Following this failure, former manager and renowned football expert Tim Sherwood the Italian specialist Roberto De Zerbi and his players faced extremely harsh and ruthless criticism.

“Both time and the squad were sufficient”: Harsh criticism from Sherwood

Tim Sherwood emphasized that, considering the team's pre-season preparation and transfer campaign, such a lackluster performance is completely inexcusable:

“The manager had enough time to work with new players and instill his tactics. Also, the players he didn't want and wanted to get rid of were sold by the club. De Zerbi has always been known for his energy, passion, and intensity, and his team on the pitch should have reflected that exact character.

But we saw nothing on the pitch — the performance was truly terrible”, stated Sherwood.

De Zerbi's start and problems

The Italian coach's official debut at Tottenham turned out to be far from the attacking and attractive football fans expected:

  • Defensive chaos: The Spurs' defense could find no answer to Brentford's quick counter-attacks and set-pieces;

  • Lack of ideas in attack: The short-passing and high-pressing mechanism typical of De Zerbi failed to break through the opponent's compact defense.

Newcastle test awaits in the 2nd round

Having started the season with a heavy defeat, Tottenham faces another serious test:

  • Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In the 2nd round, the Londoners will host the intense and physically strong Newcastle United club;

  • Pressure on De Zerbi: If the team fails to show a convincing performance at home, the pressure from fans and management on the Italian specialist is bound to intensify early in the season.

TottenhamPremier LeagueTim SherwoodRoberto De ZerbiFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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