Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Turkmenistan on a working visit (photo)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on October 7. This time, the head of state's visit is connected not with just one, but with two important international dialogues: the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan will be held on October 8, and the regular summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place on October 9.

At the airport of the city of Turkmenbashi, the President was welcomed by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and other officials.

Mirziyoyev in Turkmenistan: when are the main meetings?

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's working visit is scheduled for October 7–9.

The visit's program includes a number of events aimed at discussing regional cooperation and important issues on the international agenda.

On October 8, the leader of Uzbekistan will participate in the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and Azerbaijan.

On October 9, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

A number of bilateral meetings are also planned to be held within the framework of the events.

What will Central Asia and Azerbaijan discuss?

The agenda of the Consultative Meeting on October 8 includes issues of strengthening political and diplomatic cooperation in the region, deepening trade and economic ties, and expanding partnership in the energy sector.

Environmental protection, adaptation to climate change, and the development of cooperation in culture, education, and science will also be among the main directions. The expansion of ties among youth is also planned to be discussed.

At the meeting, it is planned to exchange views on pressing issues of regional and international significance, as well as priority tasks for ensuring peace, stability, and security.

On October 9 — the CIS Summit

Another important part of President Mirziyoyev's visit will be the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, to be held on October 9.

It will summarize the current results of multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth and discuss prospects for its further development.

Special attention is also planned to be paid this year in connection with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS. At the end of the events, the adoption of a package of joint documents is envisaged.

Bilateral dialogue with Turkmenistan is also on the agenda

The visit will not be limited only to multilateral summits.

President Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold meetings with the leadership of Turkmenistan as well. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has also announced that meetings will take place between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

These dialogues can serve as an important platform for discussing pressing issues in relations between the two countries.

One visit — several important directions

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's working visit to Turkmenistan covers several important agendas at the same time.

On one side — issues of further strengthening political, economic, and humanitarian ties between Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

On the other side — prospects for multilateral cooperation within the framework of the CIS.

In addition to this, bilateral dialogues between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will also be held.

From this perspective, on October 7–9, Turkmenistan will turn into one of the centers of regional and international diplomatic dialogues.

For Uzbekistan, this visit will serve as an important platform to promote positions on regional cooperation, economic partnership, energy, security, and multilateral diplomacy.