Marco Rubio Arrived in Uzbekistan: Secrets Behind the Trump Administration's Visit Revealed

·77·Uzbekistan
Marco Rubio Arrived in Uzbekistan: Secrets Behind the Trump Administration's Visit Revealed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to Uzbekistan is being met with great interest in international political circles. The influential international news agency Reuters extensively covered this visit against the backdrop of Washington's significantly increasing strategic focus and interests in the Central Asian region.

US official circles have begun to view Central Asia, which possesses natural wealth and is surrounded by major powers such as China, Russia, and Iran, as a priority geopolitical direction for the Donald Trump administration.

From a Neglected Region to a Strategic Hub

The main reasons for the shift in US foreign policy are manifested in the following aspects:

  • Mistakes of previous administrations: US officials note that Central Asia was an underappreciated and relatively neglected region by Washington during the governance of US presidents prior to Donald Trump;

  • Geopolitical crossroads and rich resources: The region's abundance of natural wealth (rare minerals, energy resources) and its crucial strategic geographical location situated between Russia, China, and Iran have reawakened Washington's pragmatic interests;

  • A new stage of relations: Marco Rubio's visit aims to strengthen partnership in economic, security, and energy fields with Central Asian states, particularly Uzbekistan.

Special Envoy Born in Tashkent: An Important Detail Behind the Visit

Reuters revealed the name of one of the key figures involved in organizing and coordinating this visit:

  • The active role of Sergio Gor: US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor played a decisive role in organizing the visit;

  • Tashkent-born diplomat and ties of friendship: A particularly noteworthy aspect is that Sergio Gor was born in the city of Tashkent and is a personal and close friend of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This factor lays the groundwork for the negotiations to take place at a high level and in a sincere spirit.

The US Secretary of State's trip to Tashkent is expected to serve not only bilateral Uzbekistan-US relations but also to strengthen the position of the entire region on the global stage within the framework of the "C5+1" format.

Marco RubioSergio GorC5+1Uzbekistan-US relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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