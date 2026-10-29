Number of marriages in Uzbekistan decreases, while divorce rates rise sharply

In Uzbekistan, new demographic indicators regarding marriages and divorces have been released, prompting deep societal reflection. According to official data for the first 9 months of 2026 provided by the Statistics Agency, the number of new families being formed in the country is decreasing, while the number of divorces continues to rise.

These figures serve as a serious signal for sociologists, psychologists, and relevant authorities, indicating that changes are occurring among young people regarding the institution of the family and its values.

What do the 9-month figures say?

The official statistical report records the following key indicators:

Total number of marriages: Over the past 9 months of the current year, a total of 172 thousand new marriages were registered across the republic;

Scale of divorces: During the same period, the number of officially registered divorces reached 36.8 thousand ;

Decrease in marriages: Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of marriages has decreased by 5 thousand ;

Increase in divorces: Conversely, the number of divorces has increased by 1.4 thousand compared to the same period last year.

Factors behind the rise in divorces and the decline in marriages

According to expert observations, the following main reasons are influencing these changes in family statistics:

Economic and social pressures: The costs of starting a family, securing independent housing, and daily household concerns are causing young people to delay their decision to marry;

Lack of psychological preparation: A lack of mutual patience in young families, trivial domestic disagreements, and a failure to understand one another are leading to the rapid breakdown of families;

Women's independence and legal literacy: The increasing economic independence of women in society, combined with a growing intolerance toward violence and discrimination, is leading more people to choose legal divorce over living in difficult family conditions.

Family stability is the foundation of every society. Therefore, the responsibility of mahallas and relevant organizations is increasing to thoroughly prepare young people for family life and to resolve conflict situations through mediation and educational efforts.