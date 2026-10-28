The number of men in Uzbekistan is nearly 493 thousand more than women

·0·Uzbekistan
The number of men in Uzbekistan is nearly 493 thousand more than women

As of October 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan reached 39.5 million people. According to the National Statistics Committee, the number of men in the country is nearly half a million higher than that of women.

Specifically, 20 million 14 thousand men and 19 million 521.2 thousand women reside in the republic.

Of the population, 21.5 million live in urban areas, while 18 million live in rural areas.

According to statistical data, 172 thousand marriages were registered in the country from January to September of this year. During the same period, 36.8 thousand families officially divorced.

Additionally, over the nine-month period, 2,114 people moved to Uzbekistan from abroad, while 6,398 citizens emigrated to foreign countries.

Uzbekistan populationNational Statistics Agencydemographic indicators
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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