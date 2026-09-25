Strategy «Demographic Dividend — 2050» to be developed in Uzbekistan

Population growth in Uzbekistan will now be assessed not merely as a demographic indicator, but as an essential resource for the country's future development. Saida Mirziyoyeva announced new plans in this direction during a meeting with UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita.

Demographic forecasting system to be established

The meeting discussed issues of demographic stability, human capital, and improving public welfare.

Emphasizing that the younger generation is Uzbekistan's main capital, Saida Mirziyoyeva stated that in order to effectively utilize demographic potential, it is crucial to invest in human health, education, and safety, particularly for women and children.

She announced that a demographic forecasting system is being introduced in Uzbekistan. Plans are also underway to develop the «Demographic Dividend — 2050» strategy.

The issue is not limited to population size alone

The parties noted that demographic stability should be viewed not simply as a population count metric, but as a long-term development issue encompassing education, healthcare, employment, social protection, and family support.

Key directions will include making decisions based on demographic data and forecasts, strengthening investments in human capital, and improving the quality of social services.

Thus, Uzbekistan is shaping a long-term approach aimed at proactively assessing demographic shifts and effectively utilizing population potential over the coming decades.