Will mowing grass on pastures in Uzbekistan become a paid service? The Legislative Chamber provided an explanation

On November 12, reports circulated on social media claiming that in Uzbekistan, it would be required to purchase a special ticket and pay a fee to mow grass on pastures. G‘ulomjon Samadov, press secretary of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, responded to these reports.

He emphasized that the reports circulating on social media stating that "one now needs to buy a ticket to mow grass" are baseless.

It is noted that the "On Pastures" draft law currently being discussed in the Legislative Chamber is intended not to create additional financial burdens for the population and entrepreneurs, but to expand opportunities for using pastures.

The official statement emphasizes that the procedure for providing public pastures to the population free of charge and using them without payment is being established.

At the same time, certain aspects of the issue need clarification. The Legislative Chamber adopted the draft law in its first reading on November 10. The document does include a ticket mechanism for pasture use, but whether it will be paid or free was not explicitly stated in the chamber's official announcement.

However, at a meeting of the People's Democratic Party faction, the initiator of the project stated that the ticket would be paid. The President's decree dated October 14, 2026, stipulates that local residents may use public pastures free of charge, but this decree does not provide for a ticket mechanism.

Therefore, the draft law has not yet been finally adopted. The final procedure regarding the requirement of a ticket for using pastures, including for mowing grass and hay, as well as how its price will be determined, depends on further discussions of the document and the norms that will be adopted.