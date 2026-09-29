In Uzbekistan, 445 children suffered from severe violence over 4 years

·45·Uzbekistan
In Uzbekistan, 445 children suffered from severe violence over 4 years

In Uzbekistan, 445 criminal cases have been initiated over the past four years regarding crimes involving sexual violence against children under the age of 14. This was announced on September 29 at a meeting of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis by Gulruh Agzamova, Chairperson of the Committee on Democratic Institutions and Civil Society Development.

According to the data provided by the deputy, criminal cases were initiated for 85 cases in 2022, 108 cases in 2023, 129 cases in 2024, and 123 cases in 2025.

A draft law aimed at protecting children from various forms of violence was also discussed at the meeting. The document puts forward a number of proposals to strengthen the rights of minors, protect victimized children during investigation and court proceedings, and toughen penalties for certain serious crimes.

It is also proposed to provide state-funded legal assistance to children who are victims of violence, to video-record the interrogation process, and to ensure the participation of guardianship authorities in protecting the child's interests.

The draft law also provides for norms on children's safety in educational institutions and increasing the responsibility of teachers and parents.

Gulruh AgzamovaLegislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlissexual violence against childrenchildren under 14
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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