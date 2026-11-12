In Fergana, a mayor's assistant was caught red-handed while receiving an iPhone 17 Pro Max in exchange for a loan

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In Fergana, a mayor's assistant was caught red-handed while receiving an iPhone 17 Pro Max in exchange for a loan

Despite the strict measures being implemented in our country to combat corruption and bribery, cases of abuse of official authority still occur. The latest such violation was recorded in the Fergana region.

Operational measure and exposure of the crime

It is reported that a person working as a mayor's assistant in the "Qorgoncha" neighborhood of Beshariq district gained a citizen's trust and promised to secure a preferential loan of 150 million soums through a commercial bank on their behalf.

In return, he demanded a high-end, latest-model iPhone 17 Pro Max phone as a service fee. During an operational measure, the individual was caught red-handed with material evidence while receiving the demanded luxury gadget as a bribe.

Incident details

Information

Region

Fergana region, Beshariq district

Position

Mayor's assistant of "Qorgoncha" neighborhood

Loan to be allocated

150 million soum commercial bank loan

Bribe demanded

iPhone 17 Pro Max model phone

Detected situation

Caught with material evidence during an operational measure

Legal measures

Currently, relevant law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations and inquiries into this case. Legal measures will be ensured against the offending employee.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent corruption and achieve a sharp reduction in such violations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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