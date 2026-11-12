In Fergana, a mayor's assistant was caught red-handed while receiving an iPhone 17 Pro Max in exchange for a loan

Despite the strict measures being implemented in our country to combat corruption and bribery, cases of abuse of official authority still occur. The latest such violation was recorded in the Fergana region.

Operational measure and exposure of the crime

It is reported that a person working as a mayor's assistant in the "Qorgoncha" neighborhood of Beshariq district gained a citizen's trust and promised to secure a preferential loan of 150 million soums through a commercial bank on their behalf.