Presidential Olympiad concludes: Tashkent is the absolute winner, Samarkand and Khorezm in the top three

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Presidential Olympiad concludes: Tashkent is the absolute winner, Samarkand and Khorezm in the top three

The prestigious event organized in our country for Olympic and Paralympic sports, Presidential Olympiad has come to an end. Following intense competition featuring athletes from all 14 regions of the republic, the final medal tally has been officially announced.

In the overall team standings, representatives of the capital secured the most gold medals to take 1st place, while athletes from the Samarkand and Khorezm regions climbed the podium in the top three.

Top three and leader competition

  • Tashkent city — absolute leader: Capital athletes totaled 78 medals (33 gold, 22 silver, and 23 bronze) to lead the table;

  • Samarkand region — 2nd place: Samarkand athletes achieved vice-championship status with a difference of just one total medal (a total of 77 medals: 25 gold, 21 silver, and 31 bronze);

  • Khorezm region — 3rd place: Khorezm athletes secured the bronze step of the competition with 24 gold, 18 silver, and 27 bronze (a total of 69 medals);

  • Top five: Tashkent region (20 gold, 70 total) took 4th place, and Kashkadarya region (18 gold, 70 total) took 5th place.

Full medal table for all 14 regions

Rank

Regions

Gold ()

Silver ()

Bronze ()

Total

1

Tashkent city

33

22

23

78

2

Samarkand region

25

21

31

77

3

Khorezm region

24

18

27

69

4

Tashkent region

20

21

29

70

5

Kashkadarya region

18

23

29

70

6

Republic of Karakalpakstan

16

24

26

66

7

Andijan region

16

17

26

59

8

Bukhara region

15

15

20

50

9

Jizzakh region

15

9

20

44

10

Fergana region

10

14

30

54

11

Namangan region

8

14

20

42

12

Surkhandarya region

8

6

15

29

13

Syrdarya region

7

5

12

24

14

Navoi region

6

12

23

41

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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