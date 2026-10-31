Why are Gen Z having fewer children than previous generations?

According to a study conducted in the US, members of today's younger generation are having fewer children by the age of 26 compared to previous generations. For example, only 26 percent of 26-year-old Gen Z women have at least one child. For millennials at the same age, this figure was 47 percent, for Generation X it was 50 percent, and for baby boomers it was 46 percent.

The analysis was conducted by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta based on data from the National Survey of Family Growth in the US. The results showed that women of the new generation are less likely to have children than those of previous generations.

Scientists explain this situation with several factors. In particular, financial difficulties, economic instability, and concerns about the future may encourage young people to delay marriage and having children. It is also noted that the desire to have children among Gen Z has decreased compared to previous generations.

The study also took into account difficulties related to reproductive health. According to it, 18 percent of 26-year-old Gen Z women experienced problems related to fertility. Among the baby boomer generation, this figure was 10 percent at the same age.

The authors emphasize that the decline in birth rates cannot be explained solely by young people not wanting to have children. Economic conditions, personal choices, and medical factors also play an important role.

The study reflects the situation in the US. Therefore, its results cannot be directly applied to young people in other countries.