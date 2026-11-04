A baby is born every 5 minutes in Kashkadarya

·63·Society
A baby is born every 5 minutes in Kashkadarya

According to the National Statistics Agency, 72,508 live births were recorded in the Kashkadarya region from January to September 2026.

Calculations show that an average of 265–266 babies were born per day in the region during the first nine months of the year. This means that a child was born approximately every 5 minutes and 25 seconds.

In terms of the number of births, the Kashkadarya region ranks second among the country's regions. The Samarkand region holds the first place with 77,537 births, and the Fergana region is in third place with 71,437 births.

Kashkadarya regionDemographyNational Statistics AgencyBirth rates
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Charos
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