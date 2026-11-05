Illegal group of 23 foreigners exposed in Tashkent (video)

·90·Society
Illegal group of 23 foreigners exposed in Tashkent (video)

Law enforcement agencies in Tashkent have successfully carried out another major operational measure. An organized group consisting of 23 foreign citizens, who were engaged in illegal activities in one of the capital's apartment buildings, was apprehended by cybersecurity officers.

This special operation was conducted by officers of the Cybercrime Combat Department of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Main Directorate, effectively putting an end to the activities of the clandestine "office."

Search and physical evidence: 80 phones and specialized equipment

Upon inspecting the apartment, the operational team discovered numerous pieces of digital evidence characteristic of modern cybercrime infrastructure, which were seized in accordance with procedural rules:

  • 80 mobile communication devices;

  • 21 laptops and computer equipment;

  • 6 Wi-Fi routers (internet network devices);

  • 22 foreign passports.

Unlicensed crypto-trading and hundreds of millions in turnover

Initial investigations revealed the group's financial schemes and illegal online activities:

  • Crypto-asset turnover: 3 members of the group were actively trading crypto-assets on international internet crypto-exchanges without the necessary licenses and permits;

  • Amount of funds: It was determined that their illegal crypto-turnover amounted to 27,910.21 USDT (approximately 329.6 million soums).

Criminal case initiated: Investigation continues

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated against these individuals under the relevant clauses of Article 278-8, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Violation of legislation in the field of crypto-asset turnover).

Currently, preliminary investigative actions are actively underway to determine whether these foreign citizens are involved in other financial frauds within the territory of the republic and beyond.

Tashkent City IIBBCybercrimeCrypto-assetsCriminal Code Article 278-8
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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