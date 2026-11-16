Ulug‘bek Rahmatullayev's fan surprises everyone on stage again after 9 years (video)

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Ulug‘bek Rahmatullayev's fan surprises everyone on stage again after 9 years (video)

During singer Ulug‘bek Rahmatullayev's 2017 concert program, a female fan went on stage and performed the song "Sog‘inib tonglar otguncha," which was released in 2014. Her performance surprised not only the audience but the singer himself.

Nine years later, the woman took the stage again at this year's concert program and performed the same song. Notably, she sang with the same enthusiasm and passion as her performance years ago, once again capturing the attention of the audience.

The video of this performance spread on social media and sparked warm reactions. Observers acknowledged the woman's loyalty to the singer, calling her a true fan. They also emphasized that the performance was beautiful and that the woman's passion was worthy of praise.

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