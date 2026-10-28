Attention: A new type of fraud involving a "New Uzbek Keyboard" is being observed on Telegram

·36·Society
Attention: A new type of fraud involving a "New Uzbek Keyboard" is being observed on Telegram

A new type of fraud is being observed on social media, particularly on Telegram. Cybercriminals are sending links and APK files to users, promising to add an updated Uzbek alphabet to their phone keyboards.

Installing such files can be dangerous. Therefore, it is recommended not to click on links or download APK files sent from unknown sources.

As a reminder, the language and layout of a phone keyboard are typically changed through device settings or the settings of the keyboard application itself. For this reason, one should be cautious of suspicious files sent under the guise of installing a new Uzbek keyboard.

If you have received such a message, do not open the file and do not forward it to others.

CybercrimeFraudTelegramInformation security
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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