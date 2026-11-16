Girl who squeezed a simple pimple ends up in surgery

A 28-year-old girl living in the city of Kotlas, Arkhangelsk region, Russia, faced a serious medical problem after squeezing a small pimple. What started as a simple skin issue led to her undergoing surgery.

It is reported that the girl, named Alina, squeezed a pimple that appeared on her forehead on her own. However, the next day, swelling appeared on her forehead. Within a few days, her condition worsened, and the swelling spread to other parts of her face.

After that, she sought medical help. Medical examinations revealed that pus had accumulated on her forehead. Experts removed the pus through surgery and prescribed antibiotics. The girl was hospitalized.

This was reported by local media, citing the Russian Telegram channel Shot.

Why is squeezing a pimple dangerous?

Experts emphasize that squeezing a pimple by hand damages the skin and creates conditions for bacteria to enter deeper layers. This can lead to inflammation and the development of an infection.

For this reason, experts recommend not squeezing pimples on your own, washing your hands thoroughly before touching the skin of your face, and consulting a doctor when inflammation intensifies.

Experts warn that improper handling of a seemingly trivial skin problem can also cause serious complications.