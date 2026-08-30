Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly welcomes Narendra Modi at Kuksaroy residence (photo)

An important political event for Uzbekistan-India relations took place in Tashkent. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit, and an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Kuksaroy residence.

The distinguished guest was personally welcomed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Following the solemn ceremony, high-level negotiations began with the participation of the heads of the two states.

Official welcoming ceremony held at Kuksaroy

Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the dais.

During the ceremony, traditional protocol events reflecting the respect and diplomatic relations between the two countries were held.

In particular:

the national flags of Uzbekistan and India were hoisted;

the national anthems of the two countries were played;

the guard of honor lined up;

the heads of state walked past the guard of honor;

an introduction to the members of the official delegations took place.

Introduction to delegation members

In the next part of the solemn ceremony, members of the delegations of Uzbekistan and India were introduced to the heads of state.

After that, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Narendra Modi took a joint photograph.

However, the main political part of the visit was yet to come.

Now the main issue — high-level negotiations

Following the official welcoming ceremony, high-level negotiations began with the participation of the delegations of Uzbekistan and India.

The parties are expected to discuss the current state of cooperation between the two countries and prospects for its further development.

In particular, the agreements reached and documents adopted within the framework of the state visit may be of vital importance for the next stage of bilateral relations.

The solemn ceremony at Kuksaroy marked the official high-level beginning of the Prime Minister of India's state visit to Uzbekistan.

What is the main significance of the visit?

Political dialogue between Uzbekistan and India has been developing actively in recent years. From this perspective, Narendra Modi's state visit is viewed as an important opportunity to enrich bilateral ties with new content.

Attention will now be focused on the outcomes of the heads of state's negotiations, new agreements, and which areas of cooperation between the two countries will be given priority.

The official welcoming ceremony at Kuksaroy has concluded, and the main part of the Uzbekistan-India negotiations has begun.