Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces major benefits for medical workers

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Uzbekistan's medical and pharmaceutical workers on their professional holiday, emphasizing that providing material and moral support to representatives of the sector remains a priority of state policy.

In his congratulatory message, the head of state unveiled a wide-ranging package of new decisions and benefits aimed at improving working conditions for doctors, increasing their salaries, and strengthening their social protection.

Monthly bonuses and special payments for nurses

A number of new financial incentive mechanisms have been introduced based on the qualifications and work of medical personnel:

Holiday bonus: Employees of state medical institutions will receive a one-time material incentive payment equal to the minimum wage (MHEKM) annually in honor of their professional holiday;

Bonus for nurses with higher education: For the first time in the sector, nurses who have completed a bachelor's degree will receive a monthly bonus of 1.5 million soums , while highly qualified nurses with a master's degree will receive a monthly bonus of 2.5 million soums ;

Accreditation bonus: A permanent monthly bonus of 10 percent of the base salary has been established for employees of state hospitals and polyclinics that have successfully passed national accreditation.

Mortgage and tuition fees: Social support package

Unprecedented measures have come into effect to provide housing and education for doctors' families:

25 percent of mortgage covered: The state will pay 25 percent of the initial mortgage down payment for 500 experienced medical workers who are actively working in the field each year;

Children's tuition fees: 30 percent of the tuition contract fees for higher education for the children of doctors and medical workers with at least 15 years of work experience will be covered by the budget (within established limits);

Free high-tech procedures: Employees with the required length of service will be provided with state-funded high-tech medical services and free preferential vouchers to sanatoriums.

49 trillion soum budget and full digitalization

The head of state also disclosed indicators regarding the modernization of the healthcare system's infrastructure: