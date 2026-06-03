Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange Strikes

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced a massive missile and drone attack on the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet and several strategic military bases.

Iran's prominent Press TV channel reported that during this major military operation, the ship named 'Panaya', directly linked to the US, was also heavily attacked and targeted.

CENTCOM Officials: 'This Is a Self-Defense Measure'

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) responded swiftly to these events, confirming that it repelled Iran's retaliatory strikes and launched a counterattack. According to official Washington, US armed forces delivered precise strikes on military facilities on Qeshm Island, a strategic area for Iran in the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon described this sharp escalation simply as a necessity for 'defense and self-protection'.

According to the CENTCOM statement, American defense systems carried out the following actions:

Air Defense: Multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and combat drones targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain were intercepted and destroyed in mid-air.

Naval Blockade: A large oil tanker heading towards Kharg Island, Iran's oil export hub, was stopped and brought under control.

Situation in the Conflict Zone: Explosions and Air Raid Sirens

Earlier, Tehran's Mehr news agency reported hearing loud explosions near Qeshm Island. Simultaneously, air raid sirens sounded across the Kingdom of Bahrain, urging residents to seek immediate shelter. The Kuwait Armed Forces also announced the successful interception of drone and missile attacks in its airspace.

Political Tensions: Against the backdrop of these armed clashes, official Tehran accuses the White House of grossly violating existing truce agreements and treaties. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has not yet explicitly denied rumors that back-channel communications with the US have been completely suspended.

Negotiations with Donald Trump and Israel

Despite this alarming international situation, US President Donald Trump emphasized that diplomatic contacts and negotiations with Iran are ongoing.

Leaders and Representatives Negotiation Topic Current Status Donald Trump (USA) Relations with Iran Communications Ongoing Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) Tel Aviv-Beirut Truce Ceasefire Efforts Hezbollah Representatives Lebanon Crisis At the Negotiating Table

The White House leader added that he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, noting that serious peace efforts for a complete ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut are currently underway.

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