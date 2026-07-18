Individuals who filmed a citizen and demanded money arrested in Fergana

In the Fergana region, a group was identified that took a citizen to a secluded area, inflicted bodily injuries on him, and threatened to humiliate him. The suspects demanded millions of soums from the victim, but the situation changed drastically at the moment of receiving the money.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

They took the citizen to a quarry

According to preliminary information, five young men living in the city of Fergana took a citizen residing in the Quva district to a quarry in the territory of the "Beshbola" neighborhood.

There, the victim was subjected to physical assault. Furthermore, a situation that was meant to remain private was recorded on a mobile phone.

They threatened to distribute the video

The members of the group threatened to send the footage to the victim's close relatives and humiliate him.

In exchange, they demanded 8 million soums from the citizen. It is reported that they planned to collect the funds in installments by pressuring the victim.

Caught while receiving the money

The suspects were apprehended by internal affairs officers while they were in the process of receiving 2 million soums of the demanded money.

During the operational event, evidence related to the case was documented. A legal assessment of the actions of each member of the group is expected to be conducted.

Pre-investigation check initiated

Currently, pre-investigation activities are being carried out regarding this incident.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, a criminal case may be initiated against the suspects, and appropriate procedural decisions will be made. They are considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court verdict.