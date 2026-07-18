US Defendant: "If I could, I would have killed more Muslims"

·105·World
US Defendant: "If I could, I would have killed more Muslims"

Peter Michael Larsen, who carried out a knife attack on a Muslim man at a shopping center in West Valley City, Utah, has been charged with serious crimes. This was reported by aa.com.

According to the prosecutor's office, formal charges of attempted murder with aggravating circumstances were filed against the defendant on July 17 based on two episodes. According to the investigation, the incident occurred on July 13. Larsen attacked the Muslim man with a knife several times.

It is noted that the victim received 15 stab wounds to various parts of his body and lost a significant amount of blood. He was taken to the hospital, and no official information has been provided about his current condition.

Investigation documents state that the suspect confessed to committing the crime out of religious hatred. In his statement to law enforcement, he indicated that he intentionally targeted Muslims, aiming to encourage others to take similar actions. He also said he chose the shopping center because he knew it was a place frequently visited by Muslims.

"If I had the chance, I would have killed as many Muslims as possible," Larsen told investigators.

After the attack, witnesses managed to detain the defendant until the police arrived. He is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

USAUtahHate CrimeIslamophobiaCrime
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