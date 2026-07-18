Iran releases video causing concern in the US: "Where can Trump be killed?"

·107·World
Iran releases video causing concern in the US: "Where can Trump be killed?"

Iran's Fars news agency has circulated a video on social media that has caused serious concern regarding US President Donald Trump. Published under the English title "Where can Trump be killed?", the video has forced US officials to be on high alert.

Zamin.uz Presents the latest details on the new wave of tension between the US and Iran and the security of Trump.

Content of the video and Washington's response

The circulated material shows a schematic of Donald Trump's presumed movement route in Florida.

  • The video shows the American leader's path from the airport to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

  • The authors of the publication highlighted one of the bridges on this route, calling it a potential weak point from a security perspective.

  • Although this material first appeared on the social network X (formerly Twitter) and was later deleted, copies of it have been preserved on other platforms.

  • Western media questioned the accuracy of the provided scheme, noting that the route depicted in the video does not fully correspond to open cartographic data.

American intelligence services responded quickly to this threat. Security measures around the president's residence were tightened, and existing protocols for his movement were reviewed.

The death of Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran's revenge plan

According to RTVI, the release of this video occurred against the backdrop of statements by Iranian officials regarding their intention to avenge the death of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian supreme leader died on February 28, 2026, as a result of an Israeli attack on his residence. The Iranian side has repeatedly stated that it is preparing retaliatory actions, and Khamenei's funeral took place only at the beginning of July this year.

Chronology of previous attacks on Trump

This event has further exacerbated the situation against the backdrop of previous assassination attempts and threats against Donald Trump. In recent years, the politician has faced life-threatening situations several times:

Date and Location

Details of the incident

Result and Punishment

July 2024, Pennsylvania (Butler)

At an election rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump from the roof of a building 130 meters away.

Trump sustained a minor injury to his right ear. The shooter was neutralized by Secret Service agents.

September 15, 2024, Florida (West Palm Beach)

58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, holding a semi-automatic rifle, was spotted near the wall of Trump's golf club, and a Secret Service agent opened fire on him.

Although the suspect fled, he was later apprehended. In September 2025, he was found guilty of attempted assassination and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 5 years.

February 2026, Florida (Mar-a-Lago)

An armed man in his 20s appeared near the northern gate of the residence carrying a canister and an object resembling a shotgun.

As the situation escalated, security guards and a sheriff's deputy opened fire, killing the attacker. There was also a law enforcement officer among the representatives.

The new threatening video released by Iran has once again put US special services on high alert.

Donald TrumpIranUSAAli KhameneiMar-a-Lago
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mojtaba Khamenei: “Trump’s signature is no longer worth trusting”Mojtaba Khamenei: “Trump’s signature is no longer worth trusting”Today, 22:57“Time to strike”: Kadyrov calls for attacks on NATO“Time to strike”: Kadyrov calls for attacks on NATOToday, 22:09US Defendant: "If I could, I would have killed more Muslims"US Defendant: "If I could, I would have killed more Muslims"Today, 22:04Mother of 4 left homeless in Saint Petersburg: diplomats intervenedMother of 4 left homeless in Saint Petersburg: diplomats intervenedToday, 21:48This luxury residence is selling fast after Messi's purchaseThis luxury residence is selling fast after Messi's purchaseToday, 20:14Woman Nearly Loses Eye Due to Contact LensWoman Nearly Loses Eye Due to Contact LensToday, 19:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?