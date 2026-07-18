Iran releases video causing concern in the US: "Where can Trump be killed?"

Iran's Fars news agency has circulated a video on social media that has caused serious concern regarding US President Donald Trump. Published under the English title "Where can Trump be killed?", the video has forced US officials to be on high alert.

Zamin.uz Presents the latest details on the new wave of tension between the US and Iran and the security of Trump.

Content of the video and Washington's response

The circulated material shows a schematic of Donald Trump's presumed movement route in Florida.

The video shows the American leader's path from the airport to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

The authors of the publication highlighted one of the bridges on this route, calling it a potential weak point from a security perspective.

Although this material first appeared on the social network X (formerly Twitter) and was later deleted, copies of it have been preserved on other platforms.

Western media questioned the accuracy of the provided scheme, noting that the route depicted in the video does not fully correspond to open cartographic data.

American intelligence services responded quickly to this threat. Security measures around the president's residence were tightened, and existing protocols for his movement were reviewed.

The death of Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran's revenge plan

According to RTVI, the release of this video occurred against the backdrop of statements by Iranian officials regarding their intention to avenge the death of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian supreme leader died on February 28, 2026, as a result of an Israeli attack on his residence. The Iranian side has repeatedly stated that it is preparing retaliatory actions, and Khamenei's funeral took place only at the beginning of July this year.

Chronology of previous attacks on Trump

This event has further exacerbated the situation against the backdrop of previous assassination attempts and threats against Donald Trump. In recent years, the politician has faced life-threatening situations several times:

Date and Location Details of the incident Result and Punishment July 2024, Pennsylvania (Butler) At an election rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump from the roof of a building 130 meters away. Trump sustained a minor injury to his right ear. The shooter was neutralized by Secret Service agents. September 15, 2024, Florida (West Palm Beach) 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, holding a semi-automatic rifle, was spotted near the wall of Trump's golf club, and a Secret Service agent opened fire on him. Although the suspect fled, he was later apprehended. In September 2025, he was found guilty of attempted assassination and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 5 years. February 2026, Florida (Mar-a-Lago) An armed man in his 20s appeared near the northern gate of the residence carrying a canister and an object resembling a shotgun. As the situation escalated, security guards and a sheriff's deputy opened fire, killing the attacker. There was also a law enforcement officer among the representatives.

The new threatening video released by Iran has once again put US special services on high alert.