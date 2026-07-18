Scaloni praises Yamal but shares a wish for the final

·37·Sport
Scaloni praises Yamal but shares a wish for the final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni highly praised Lamine Yamal's talent ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. However, the expert concluded his warm words for the young Spanish star with a humorous wish.

On July 19, Argentina and Spain will take the field for the world title. One of the main intrigues of the final will be the clash between Lionel Messi and the new generation leader, Lamine Yamal.

“He is a true treasure for football”

At the pre-final press conference, Scaloni admitted that stopping Yamal would not be easy. He described the Spanish winger as one of football's greatest talents.

“Lamine is an incredible player, a true treasure for football. He is still very young and will bring many joyful moments to Spain in the future. We just hope it doesn't happen this Sunday,” said Scaloni.

Speaking about the battle against Yamal, the Argentina coach jokingly suggested that the best way to keep him out of the game would be to “lock him in his room.”

Yamal has become the main weapon of the Spanish attack

The Barcelona winger turned 19 on July 13. Despite this, he has already become one of the key leaders of the Spanish national team.

During the 2026 World Cup, Yamal stood out for his speed, dribbling in one-on-one situations, and ability to sharpen attacks. In Spain's possession-based game, the young winger is becoming one of the main players to unlock the opponent's defense.

One of the most difficult tasks for the Argentine defense will be not to give Yamal freedom on the flank.

Argentina aims for a historic result

Defending world champion Argentina has the chance to win the top prize for the second time in a row at the World Cup.

Scaloni's team has overcome difficult situations several times on the road to the final. The coach says the support of millions of fans in the country is motivating the players to fight for another championship.

Spain, meanwhile, aims to become world champion for the second time in its history since 2010. The European champions showed consistent play until the final, defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Messi and Yamal — a clash of two generations

The final will present another symbolic confrontation. 39-year-old Lionel Messi fights for another world title in his career, while 19-year-old Yamal has reached the top prize in his very first World Cup.

Scaloni called Messi's reaching the World Cup final at 39 an extraordinary achievement. In his opinion, the Argentine captain will remain a role model for future generations regardless of the result.

The decisive match between Argentina and Spain will take place on Sunday, July 19, at the New York-New Jersey stadium — MetLife Stadium.

Now there is one main question: can Scaloni's students stop Yamal, or will the young Spanish star have his say in the final as well?

World CupLionel ScaloniLamine YamalLionel MessiFootball
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