"You've Lost Your Mind": Trump Sharply Insults Netanyahu

It has been revealed that US President Donald Trump harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone over strikes on Lebanese territory. Axios reported this citing sources.

According to sources, during the conversation, Trump called the head of the Israeli government "crazy." He also reminded Netanyahu that he had helped save him from imprisonment in a corruption case. He noted that due to the strikes on Lebanon, Netanyahu is facing increasing criticism on the international stage, which could lead to even greater foreign isolation for Israel.

"You've lost your mind. If it weren't for me, you'd be in prison; I saved you. Now everyone hates you. Because of your actions, hatred toward Israel is growing," Trump said during the conversation.

At the same time, Trump expressed concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Lebanon and the destruction of residential buildings during operations against Hezbollah commanders.

On June 1, Netanyahu ordered strikes on southern Beirut, citing escalating conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. A day earlier, ground operations in Lebanon were expanded following Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel.

Sources close to the US administration told Axios that during the phone call, Trump expressed deep concern over the increasing civilian casualties in Lebanon and the destruction of residential areas during the elimination of Hezbollah commanders.

Following the conversation, Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. He emphasized that he had a "very productive conversation" with Netanyahu. Subsequently, it was announced that no troops would enter Beirut and military units en route were recalled. Trump also stated that negotiations with Hezbollah were conducted through high-level representatives, resulting in an agreement to fully cease fire.