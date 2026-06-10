Chinese Scientists Transplant Pig Liver and Kidneys into Human

A global and unprecedented technological event has occurred, opening an entirely new chapter in the history of humanity within the world of medicine and modern science. Chinese researchers successfully transplanted both a pig kidney and its liver into the body of a male patient declared brain dead for the first time in medical practice. This astonishing and historic news was reported by South China Morning Post to the general public . This procedure is recognized as the first successful experiment in world medicine involving the simultaneous transplantation of multiple animal organs into a human body.

Scientists from the clinic at Guangxi Medical University, who carried out this unique scientific project, highlighted an important aspect in their research. Until recently, world medicine had only conducted experiments transplanting a single isolated pig organ into humans, but how the complex human body would accept and react to multiple foreign transplants simultaneously remained completely unknown and mysterious to science.

A 53-year-old male volunteer diagnosed with brain death participated in this global medical experiment as a patient. Experienced surgeons successfully implanted two pig kidneys and a liver into him. Most importantly, these transplanted organs functioned very actively and stably without any problems in the human body during a five-day continuous observation and testing period. Subsequently, at the formal request and demand of the patient's relatives, these scientific observations were successfully completed and stopped.

According to Chinese scientists, this successful step practically proved that it is possible to fully transplant an entire liver complex and both kidneys from animals to humans. These unique results obtained will serve as an invaluable foundation for saving the lives of millions of patients suffering from organ shortages in world clinics in the near future.

Looking at the history of development in this area of world medicine, in March 2024 in the United States, a genetically modified pig kidney was successfully transplanted into a human for the first time in the world. At that time, a 62-year-old patient suffering from the most severe, terminal stage of kidney disease lived for several months after the procedure and passed away in May of that year.

Furthermore, in October of last year, the fourth patient in the world to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant also passed away. This man set a new record in the medical world, managing to live for exactly 271 days with the transplanted pig kidney. The organ was successfully transplanted in January 2025, but by October, it was removed due to declining function, and the patient was temporarily placed on dialysis. Regardless of the outcome, science continues to advance every day.

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