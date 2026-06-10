Iran issues new banknote in memory of Minab school

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Iran issues new banknote in memory of Minab school

The Central Bank of Iran is issuing a new banknote in memory of those who died in the attack on a school in the city of Minab.

According to reports, the back of the 100,000 toman banknote will feature the Minab school that was attacked in February.

The front of the banknote depicts the Fatima Masumeh Shrine in Qom. It is reported that the new notes will be released into circulation soon.

As a reminder, it was reported that a girls' primary school in Minab was hit by a rocket attack on February 28. The Iranian side stated that many teachers and students died in this incident.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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