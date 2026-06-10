12 killed in South Africa shooting

·0·World
12 killed in South Africa shooting

A shooting occurred in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to the Ensa agency, the incident took place on June 9 in the Cleveland district.

As a result of the shooting, 12 people were killed and 9 others were injured. The victims have been hospitalized, and no detailed information about their condition has been provided yet.

According to preliminary information, more than 10 armed individuals arriving in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle opened fire on the public and then fled the scene.

The motives for the attack are currently unknown. There is no information regarding the arrest of the gunmen.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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