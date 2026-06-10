Life imprisonment sought for Uzbek man who stabbed his wife to death in Turkey

The investigation into the murder of Uzbek citizen Nigina Sattorova, who was killed in the middle of the street in Turkey, has concluded. The prosecutor's office has requested an aggravated life sentence for her husband, Umid Sattorov, who is accused of committing the crime. This was reported by local Turkish media.

At the same time, the public prosecutor has requested a prison sentence of up to 20 years for a second suspect, Orinboy Botirbekov, who was found to have assisted the perpetrator in carrying out the murder.

It is reported that on August 17 of last year, in the Umraniye district of Istanbul—the Turkish metropolis with the largest Uzbek population—33-year-old Nigina Sattorova was killed by her husband, Umid Sattorov, who stabbed her in the throat. The deceased was from the Samarkand region and had been working temporarily in Istanbul. According to investigators, the tragedy occurred as a result of a family dispute fueled by jealousy.

During search operations conducted by Istanbul police, the suspect was apprehended in the Umraniye area on August 18, 2025, one day after the incident. Orinboy Botirbekov, a native of the Jizzakh region who was suspected of helping to hide the criminal, was also detained by law enforcement agencies.

Following the completion of the investigation, a court ordered the suspects to be held in custody on August 19.