Criminal Wanted in the US Worked as a Police Officer in Mexico for 20 Years

·76·World
Criminal Wanted in the US Worked as a Police Officer in Mexico for 20 Years

A man wanted for a 2004 murder case in Ohio, USA, has been apprehended by law enforcement agencies after nearly 20 years. Most surprisingly, it was revealed that the suspect was working as an active-duty police officer in Mexico at the time of his arrest.

Reports state that Antonio Liano was wanted on charges of involvement in a bar fight in Ohio that escalated into a fatal armed clash. Investigative authorities issued an official arrest warrant for him in 2005. However, he subsequently left the US and fled to Mexico.

According to investigators, Liano lived in a small town in the Mexican state of Oaxaca over the following years. He gained the trust of local residents, even joined the police force, and served in the law enforcement system for many years.

After nearly two decades of searching, his identity was uncovered, and he was detained by law enforcement agencies. Appropriate legal proceedings regarding this case are currently underway.

CrimeUnited StatesMexicoPoliceFugitive
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