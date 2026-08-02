Dangerous Tick-Borne Virus Detected in New York Alarms Scientists

·40·World
Dangerous Tick-Borne Virus Detected in New York Alarms Scientists

The first dangerous tick-borne Bourbon virus has been recorded in New York State, USA. Experts emphasized that this virus is very difficult to detect in the early stages, stating that there is currently no effective vaccine or specific treatment against it.

According to research by scientists at Stony Brook University Medical Center, the virus is transmitted through a species of tick known as the "Lone Star Tick". This tick got its name due to the star-shaped white spot on the back of the female.

Researchers believe that as tick activity increases during the summer season, the risk of virus transmission may also rise. Therefore, it is possible that timely detection of the disease will become even more complicated in the future.

The Bourbon virus was first identified in 2014 in Bourbon County, Kansas, USA. At that time, the first patient infected with the virus died. Since then, at least two deaths related to this infection have been officially confirmed. Scientists do not rule out that there may be other undetected cases.

Doctors note that the main symptoms of the Bourbon virus manifest as fever, severe fatigue, headache and muscle pain, skin rashes, and nausea. However, because these symptoms are very similar to other tick-borne diseases, patients are sometimes misdiagnosed.

According to Luis Marcos, a professor at Stony Brook University Medical Center, this tick species is widespread in New York and the northeastern regions of the USA. Therefore, doctors must also consider the possibility of the Bourbon virus when examining patients bitten by ticks.

Experts emphasize the need to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and further improve laboratory diagnostics for early detection of the virus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Lone Star" ticks are widespread in the northeastern, southern, and central regions of the country. At the same time, experts note that although the Bourbon virus can cause severe complications, its occurrence in humans is still very rare.

New YorkUSAStony Brook UniversityKansasCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
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