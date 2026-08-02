Kevin De Bruyne Could Move to Galatasaray

Turkey's Galatasaray has launched serious efforts to secure Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The 35-year-old experienced Belgian player's career in Italy is not going as planned, and his dissatisfaction with the sporting direction at the Neapolitan club increases the likelihood of a transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports by Goal.com, transfer expert Ekrem Konur stated that the Turkish giants are preparing a substantial offer to bring the experienced playmaker to Istanbul in the current transfer window. Although contract terms and financial details have not yet been fully disclosed, the Istanbul club remains hopeful of completing this transfer.

Difficult season in Italy and tactical conflicts

For Kevin De Bruyne, who moved to Italy from Manchester City as a free agent, his debut season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was turbulent. He made only 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists. Nevertheless, his form was inconsistent.

The main reason for the player's dissatisfaction was tactical misunderstandings with former head coach Antonio Conte. Openly complaining about the defensive playing style, the midfielder made no secret of his discontent with the team's 5-4-1 formation. Public statements and the coach's departure at the end of the season further intensified internal club tensions.

Firm stance of club officials

Despite widespread public reports, the Napoli management is trying to defuse the situation. Club sporting director Giovanni Manna emphasized that while they did not appreciate the player's remarks, they still consider him an important part of the team.

Manna firmly stated that Kevin De Bruyne is under contract and must fulfill his obligations. According to the sporting director, Kevin De Bruyne does not decide his own departure and must remain at the coach's disposal as part of the project.

Currently, the Galatasaray management aims to capitalize on the player's discontent in Italy. If the parties reach an agreement, one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window could materialize.