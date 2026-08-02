Redmi K100 Pro Max Flagship: Specifications and Benchmark Results

·26·Technology
Redmi K100 Pro Max Flagship: Specifications and Benchmark Results

Well-known insider Digital Chat Station has published live photos and initial test results of the upcoming Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the new device is equipped with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is drawing attention with its high performance and advanced gaming capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the tests conducted at room temperature in AnTuTu, the smartphone scored 3.72 million points. Meanwhile, in GeekBench 7, it recorded 2,965 points in single-core mode and 10,064 points in multi-core mode. Interestingly, company head Lu Weibing had previously stated that the device would achieve up to 4.56 million points in AnTuTu, showing some discrepancy among the preliminary results.

Gaming Capabilities and Display

The manufacturer has paid special attention to gaming capabilities in this model. The Redmi K100 Pro Max features a 185 Hz display for the first time in history, using a dedicated D2 chip for independent image processing and frame interpolation. This ensures high fluidity in dynamic games.

The following metrics were recorded during tests in various games:

  • PUBG Mobile (high fluidity and frame generation): average 183.7 fps (power consumption 4 W)
  • Delta Force: 185 fps (power consumption 4.9 W)
  • Honor of Kings: 143.8 fps (power consumption 3.2 W)
  • Annihilation Ring (at maximum graphics): 59.9 fps (power consumption 4.2 W)

Battery and Launch Date

Another key advantage of the device is its high-capacity battery. According to reports, the Redmi K100 Pro Max is equipped with a 9070 mAh battery. The manufacturers claim this increases battery life by a full 40 percent compared to previous models.

Additionally, the smartphone features a Bose sound system, further enhancing multimedia capabilities. The official launch of the long-awaited Redmi K100 Pro Max flagship is reportedly scheduled for August 11 of this year.

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