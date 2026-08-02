Randal Kolo Muani Close to Joining Turin Club

·22·Sport
Randal Kolo Muani Close to Joining Turin Club

France national team striker Randal Kolo Muani has arrived in Turin for his medical tests. According to Football Italia, Italian club Juventus has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the player's transfer for a guaranteed fee of 38 million euros plus additional bonuses, reports Goal.com .

Landing at Turin airport on Saturday evening, the French forward immediately headed to the club's J-Medical center. Specialists are conducting a comprehensive assessment of the player's physical condition. The total value of this transfer is expected to reach 50 million euros including bonuses.

Transfer Details and Contract Structure

Following lengthy negotiations between the two European giants, the Juventus management abandoned the initial loan plan and decided to sign the player on a permanent basis. To meet Paris Saint-Germain's demands, the parties agreed on a guaranteed sum of 38 million euros and 12 million euros in add-ons.

For the striker, who failed to secure his place at the Paris club and did not fit the head coach's tactics, this transfer opens a new chapter in his career. Meanwhile, Juventus aims to further strengthen its attacking line ahead of the new season.

Previous Experience and Future Plans

Turin fans are not strangers to Randal Kolo Muani. Previously, during the second half of the 2024–2025 season, he played for Juventus on loan, scoring 8 goals in 16 Serie A matches. Last season, he played on loan at English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Club officials have been monitoring the player's potential for a long time. If all medical examinations and official documents are fully finalized by Sunday, Kolo Muani could join the team's pre-season tour trip in the evening. This will allow him to adapt more quickly to his new teammates and coaching staff.

Randal Kolo MuaniJuventusParis Saint-GermainSerie ATransfer
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