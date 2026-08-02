Chelsea join race for Atalanta defender

·31·Sport
Chelsea join race for Atalanta defender

London club Chelsea have entered the race to sign promising central defender Giorgio Scalvini from Italian side Atalanta during the summer transfer window to further strengthen their backline. According to reports from The Sun, representatives of the English club have already made contact with the player's camp to inquire about his valuation and financial terms, Goal.com reports .

Chelsea are showing serious interest in the 22-year-old Italy international, who has emerged as one of Europe's most notable young defenders this season thanks to his physical strength and ball-playing abilities. Head coach Xabi Alonso is actively working to revamp the squad and stabilize a defense that lacked consistency last season.

Squad clear-out and transfer policy

Following the acquisition of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, the number of central defenders at Chelsea has reached ten. According to experts and the manager's plans, this figure needs to be reduced to four or five players to maintain healthy competition and financial balance. Consequently, the London club is prepared to part ways with several defenders before the summer transfer window closes.

In particular, Trevoh Chalobah is expected to continue his career at Como, while Axel Disasi remains on the radar of Serie A clubs. Additionally, Benoit Badiashile is reportedly looking for a new team, realizing his time at Stamford Bridge has come to an end. Funds generated from the sales of these players will be a key factor for Chelsea in financing the Scalvini transfer.

Competition and transfer fee

Atalanta have no intention of letting go of their academy product and value him as one of the club's most prized assets. The Bergamo club's management has set a strict £42 million price tag on the 22-year-old and stated they will only agree to negotiations if an offer too good to refuse arrives.

However, Chelsea are not the only contenders in this race. According to The Sun, Newcastle United have also shown interest in the Italian's services and contacted his representatives. Meanwhile, Tottenham are closely monitoring the situation as they plan changes in their defensive line, taking precautionary measures especially amid rumors linking Cristian Romero with a potential move to Inter.

ChelseaGiorgio ScalviniAtalantaXabi AlonsoTransfers
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