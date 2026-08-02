Ferran Torres' Future: Staying at Barcelona or Moving to PSG?

·23·Sport
Ferran Torres' Future: Staying at Barcelona or Moving to PSG?

If Barcelona wants to extend the forward's contract, Manchester Citymust be paid 8 million euros. Uncertainty in Catalonia: Ferran Torres's destiny — which club will decide it? Serious interest from PSG and secret clauses in the deal are covered in this article.

Staying at Barcelona or heading to Paris — Torres' career is on the verge of a new turn. How his future will be decided is revealed at the end of the article!

Negotiations and contract clauses

  • If Barcelona extends Torres' contract, they must pay City €8M.

  • This clause was included in the 2022 transfer agreement.

Between Catalonia and Paris

  • Torres' contract expires in a year.

  • The club is showing that the forward is not a top priority.

  • Torres feels he is being undervalued.

The PSG scenario

  • Talks with the Parisians are expected to take place next week.

  • Torres is ready to leave Spain.

PSG could become the main contender for the player.

Ferran Torres's future — which club will it be in? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!

Ferran TorresFC BarcelonaParis Saint-GermainManchester CityTransfer News
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