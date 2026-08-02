Ferran Torres' Future: Staying at Barcelona or Moving to PSG?

If Barcelona wants to extend the forward's contract, Manchester Citymust be paid 8 million euros. Uncertainty in Catalonia: Ferran Torres's destiny — which club will decide it? Serious interest from PSG and secret clauses in the deal are covered in this article.

Staying at Barcelona or heading to Paris — Torres' career is on the verge of a new turn. How his future will be decided is revealed at the end of the article!

Negotiations and contract clauses

If Barcelona extends Torres' contract, they must pay City €8M.

This clause was included in the 2022 transfer agreement.

Between Catalonia and Paris

Torres' contract expires in a year.

The club is showing that the forward is not a top priority.

Torres feels he is being undervalued.

The PSG scenario

Talks with the Parisians are expected to take place next week.

Torres is ready to leave Spain.

PSG could become the main contender for the player.

Ferran Torres's future — which club will it be in? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!