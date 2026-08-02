Juventus Abandon Pursuit of Emiliano Martínez Transfer

Turin club Juventus has officially withdrawn from negotiations to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. According to Goal.com, the parties failed to reach an agreement as the financial aspects of the transfer proved too heavy for the Italian giants, bringing one of the most high-profile sagas of the summer transfer window to an end. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

It has been revealed that the Bianconeri management analyzed the total cost of the operation and concluded that such expenses were beyond their current budget capabilities. Alongside the transfer fee, the experienced Argentine goalkeeper's high salary demands and other additional costs weighed heavily on the club.

Financial Hurdles and the End of Negotiations

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Juventus management made this decision during internal discussions a few days ago and has now officially informed the Premier League side of their plans. Although the Bianconeri initially made an offer and there was high mutual interest, the total sum turned out to be higher than expected.

This decision came as a severe blow to the 33-year-old goalkeeper, as he had wanted to continue his career in Serie A and test himself at a historic club. It is reported that Emiliano Martínez was even ready to risk strained relations with the Aston Villa board to push the transfer through.

Situation at Aston Villa and the Future

Even with this transfer collapsing, the situation at the Birmingham club remains complex. Emiliano Martínez's current contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2029. Although head coach Unai Emery has emphasized that he has no intention of selling the team's first-choice goalkeeper, the atmosphere surrounding the player remains somewhat tense.

In previous seasons, the goalkeeper's desire to leave the club and misunderstandings with the management had already become public knowledge. Nevertheless, over the past period, Emiliano Martínez demonstrated his professional skill and played a crucial role in helping Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League. Now, however, his move to Turin has fallen through for financial reasons.