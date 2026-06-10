Discovery Underground: A Ring Holding Centuries of Secrets

·0·World
Discovery Underground: A Ring Holding Centuries of Secrets

A rare 16th-century diamond ring, discovered by an amateur metal detectorist, is expected to attract significant interest at auction. Experts estimate the historical find could fetch between £15,000 and £20,000. The ring will be offered for sale at a prestigious London auction on June 23.

Stuart, who discovered the item, said he found the rare piece in the soil during the final moments of a long seven-hour search. According to him, he could not hide his emotions when he first held the ring.

“I was stunned with joy when I found the ring. I dreamed of such a discovery, but I never imagined its significance would be so high. This is the best find of my entire life. I can easily call it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime find’,” he says.

Interestingly, when the ring was pulled from the soil, one of its diamonds fell off into Stuart's hand. It turned out another precious stone was missing. He then collected, washed, and sifted the soil from the site where the find was made. As a result, the lost diamond was also recovered.

It is reported that the proceeds from the auction will be split equally between the landowner and the finder. The ring has been examined by experts from the British Museum.

Laura Smith, a jewelry specialist at Noonans auction house, noted that large, eye-catching rings created in the Baroque style were very popular in the early 17th century. She believes the flower-shaped part of the ring consists of eight rare 'hogback' diamonds, which are very uncommon.

Experts value this find not only as a precious piece of jewelry but also as a unique artifact reflecting the historical and cultural heritage of its time.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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