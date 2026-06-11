Colombian President temporarily removed from office

·13·World
Colombian President temporarily removed from office

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been temporarily removed from his position as head of state until June 21. This was reported by the El Tiempo newspaper.

The decision was made by Gloria Arizabaleta, chair of the House of Representatives' Accusations Commission. This measure remains in effect until the conclusion of the second round of presidential elections.

It is reported that Petro is suspected of illegal interference in political processes during his election campaign. The commission launched two disciplinary investigations into this matter on June 9.

The accusations relate to the president's public statements about opposition representatives and his social media posts. In particular, his post regarding conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella sparked strong public outrage.

The second round of presidential elections in Colombia is scheduled for June 21. Left-wing candidate Ivan Cepeda and right-wing representative Abelardo de la Espriella will participate.

ColombiaGustavo PetroPoliticsElectionsSouth America
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