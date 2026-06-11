Putin signs law on seizing property of Russians abroad

Against the backdrop of global political shifts and international relations, a significant legislative change has occurred in the Russian Federation concerning citizens who have left the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed a new law allowing for the seizure (freezing) of property belonging to individuals who have left the country during ongoing administrative proceedings. This new legal measure, which is sparking intense public debate, is set to officially take effect on September 1, 2026.

Under this law, if certain administrative offenses deemed contrary to the interests of the Russian state and society are committed, the real estate, funds, and other assets left behind in Russia by citizens currently residing abroad may be subject to seizure.

The signed document covers over ten specific articles of the Russian Federation's Code of Administrative Offenses. As widely discussed on social media and in foreign media, the list of offenses subject to these restrictions includes:

Gross violation of the rules for operating as a "foreign agent";

Public dissemination of extremist materials prohibited by the government;

Spreading false and baseless information through mass media (media) and digital platforms;

Active participation in the activities of organizations deemed "undesirable" in Russia;

Actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the new legal standard, the seizure of property from individuals abroad is used as a measure to ensure the execution of administrative fines. The most notable and serious aspect is that the total value of the seized property is not limited to the amount of the fine imposed on the citizen. In other words, even a small fine can lead to the freezing of a citizen's valuable property.

Furthermore, the new law grants judges the authority to seize property while a case is being reviewed by competent authorities, even before a final court decision is officially announced. Once a local judge registers the relevant motion, they must review it and make an urgent decision no later than the following day. The most critical point in this process is that notifying the property owner is not required at all.

This legal measure effectively restricts the right of citizens abroad to dispose of their property. This means that an owner facing a case for a legal violation will be completely deprived of the ability to sell, gift, or re-register their remaining housing, vehicles, or land in Russia. The law will be fully implemented starting this autumn.

Follow the latest significant changes in Russian legislation, legal news concerning compatriots abroad, and the most reliable, exclusive news on world politics with us on Zamin!