Real Madrid Let Victory Slip in Friendly Match

·32·Sport
Real Madrid Let Victory Slip in Friendly Match

In a friendly match on Saturday evening, Real Madrid failed to maintain their first-half lead against Italian side Fiorentina, ultimately settling for a 2:2 draw. While the Royal Club played very confidently in the first half, keeping the opponent under heavy pressure, a sharp decline in the team's performance was observed after the break, according to Goal.com .

According to an analysis by AS, Real Madrid players applied aggressive pressing in the opening 45 minutes and sought to win back possession quickly. However, inexplicable lapses in the second half and a drop in the level of play raised concerns among fans. Although such pre-season results are not considered a catastrophe, the coaching staff gathered enough data to draw conclusions.

New Player Debuts and Individual Performances

This match paved the way for the debut of several new players in the Los Blancos squad. Notably, Denzel Dumfries took to the pitch in the club jersey for the first time, performing without drawing excessive attention, while young talent Carlos Espi also got his opportunity.

Despite changes in the defensive line, Trent Alexander-Arnold left a good impression with his attacking contributions, though his defensive work still requires improvement. Arda Guler stood out with his trademark technical elements, and young forward Endrick managed to score a goal thanks to excessive activity, though his haste negatively impacted the overall quality of play.

Jose Mourinho's New Tactical Plans

Currently, head coach Jose Mourinho is conducting a comprehensive evaluation phase within the team. His main goal is to separate players worthy of staying from those who are not, test youngsters emerging from the academy, and heal the psychological scars left by two consecutive trophyless seasons.

The specialist's future tactical plans are gradually taking shape. Mourinho typically relies on a 4-2-3-1 formation, shifting it to a 3-4-2-1 when necessary. These adjustments will allow him to effectively accommodate Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior on the pitch simultaneously alongside Diomande, who is expected to join the squad in the future, which in turn requires an exceptionally strong defensive line.

Real MadridFiorentinaJose MourinhoEndrickKylian Mbappe
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