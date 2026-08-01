Elderly man accused of stealing 100 horses acquitted in court

The verdict against 60-year-old stableman Rahat Sarsenov in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region was overturned by the appellate court. According to the court decision, the man was released right in the courtroom.

Sarsenov had previously been sentenced to 7 years in prison on charges of stealing 100 horses, based on a complaint by the farm owner. In addition, he was ordered to compensate for damages amounting to 30 million tenge.

However, after the case was reviewed in the appellate instance, new evidence was examined. As a result, it was established that not 100 horses, but only a single horse had actually disappeared from the farm. On this basis, the previous court verdict was canceled, and Sarsenov was acquitted.

According to his relatives, Sarsenov had been working as a stableman on the same farm since 1994. After suffering a stroke, he was classified as a Group II disabled person, with limited movement in his limbs and difficulties in speaking.

His sister, Altinay Sarsenova, stated that the complaint was filed against her brother while he was in a severe condition. Due to poor health and fear, he signed certain documents without fully understanding what was written in them. Family members also said they later discovered their house had been pledged as collateral.

During the court session, Rahat Sarsenov could not contain his emotions. Having difficulty speaking and unable to fully express his thoughts, the man could not hide his tears. His wife, who is also a Group II disabled person, emphasized that her husband was unjustly punished.

Following the decision of the appellate court, Sarsenov was cleared of the grave accusation that had weighed on him for several years.