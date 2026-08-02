Citizen Introduces New Watches That Do Not Require Batteries or Charging

·32·Technology
Citizen Introduces New Watches That Do Not Require Batteries or Charging

The famous Japanese watchmaker Citizen has expanded its popular Peyton series with two new models. According to ixbt.com, the new devices, named EM1230-54X and EM1234-53L, completely free users from the hassle of regularly replacing batteries or using charging devices. This approach provides unique convenience in the world of modern technologies for users accustomed to charging gadgets every day. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

While smartwatches and fitness trackers currently dominating the market require charging every few days, standard quartz watches require periodic battery replacement. The new models introduced by Citizen solve all these problems. The main advantage of the devices is the patented Eco-Drive technology, which charges from any light source.

Eco-Drive Technology and Its Capabilities

The secret of this technology is that a special solar cell is hidden beneath the watch dial. It successfully converts not only sunlight but also indoor artificial light into electricity. The generated energy is stored in the device's internal accumulator, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the watch.

In terms of appearance and design, both models embody classic elegance. The devices are produced in a compact 30 mm case, equipped with a traditional three-hand analog dial and durable mineral glass. Materials resistant to external influences guarantee the long service life of the watch in daily use.

Differences Between Models and Prices

The new representatives of the Peyton series differ from each other in their color palette and decorative elements. In particular, the EM1230-54X model features a silver-plated stainless steel case and bracelet, along with an attractive dark purple dial. Meanwhile, the slightly more expensive EM1234-53L version is equipped with a dual-tone steel case and a dark blue dial.

In terms of other technical specifications, these two versions are exact copies of each other. All of them are provided with a push-button folding clasp and feature 5 ATM water resistance. This allows the user not to take off the watch while swimming in a pool, though it is not intended for high-pressure diving or other extreme water sports. Currently, these watches have gone on sale in the UK market at prices of 250 and 270 British pounds respectively.

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