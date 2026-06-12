Plane with 267 passengers hits pole in Antalya

·2·World
Plane with 267 passengers hits pole in Antalya

On June 11, a passenger plane flying from Istanbul to Antalya collided with a radar pole at the airport, causing an incident. This was reported by the "Akdeniz Manset" publication.

According to reports, the aircraft collided with a pole in the parking area for unknown reasons during landing. The collision caused short-term disruptions to airport operations, and emergency medical and technical teams arrived at the scene.

According to Turkish Airlines, there were a total of 267 passengers and crew members on board. All passengers were evacuated immediately.

The official statement confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured. However, material damage was recorded to both the aircraft and the structure it hit.

Videos circulating on social media show panic inside the cabin during the incident. The footage shows some passengers in fear and confusion, with oxygen masks deployed.

One of the passengers stated that the loud impact sound and the shaking of the aircraft parts deeply frightened the people on board.

Currently, official authorities are conducting a technical inspection and investigation into the incident. The exact causes will be announced after the expert analysis is completed.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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