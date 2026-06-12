Morocco demanded the return of Spanish cities

On the North African coast, facing the Mediterranean Sea, there are two cities belonging to Spain, MSN reported.

Although Ceuta and Melilla are located on the African continent, they are considered autonomous enclaves of Spain. These cities have been part of Spanish territory for centuries.

Madrid insists that Ceuta and Melilla belong to Spain. However, Morocco does not agree with this position and has repeatedly demanded the return of these territories.

These two cities have been at the center of wars, political disputes, and diplomatic tensions since the 16th century.

Recently, a Washington-based think tank called on the US government to declare Ceuta and Melilla as occupied Moroccan territories.

For this reason, the history, status, and future of these two cities remain one of the most sensitive issues between Spain and Morocco.