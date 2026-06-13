The masked philanthropist is changing the lives of hundreds

Stories about an anonymous person performing charity work behind a mask are touching many on social media. Without revealing their identity, they provide significant support to families in dire situations and those in need.

Their path to charity began after a difficult trial in their life. When their father suffered a stroke, they taught him how to move and return to life again. During this period, helping others became their main goal.

Since then, they have been paying for expensive medical treatments, gifting homes to needy families, and supporting people in difficult situations.

Their videos are garnering millions of views online. Yet, the philanthropist still hides their face. In their view, true kindness should be done without fanfare or showing off.