Who will attend Ronaldo's wedding: a sensational list has leaked!

·0·World
Who will attend Ronaldo's wedding: a sensational list has leaked!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding has sparked new rumors. According to reports circulating on the web, a number of prominent figures from the worlds of sports, cinema, and music have been invited to the ceremony.

It is reported that the list includes Vin Diesel, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Drake, IShowSpeed, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kylian Mbappe, Travis Scott, and Rodrygo.

However, Ronaldo and Georgina have not made any official statements regarding the wedding date or the guest list. Reports about the couple tying the knot soon still remain speculative.

Previous reports claiming that invitations were sent to certain celebrities have also not been confirmed by reliable sources. Therefore, it is still too early to accept the leaked list as official information.

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