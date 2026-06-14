A Momentary Mistake: A Horrific Tragedy in Brazil

A 21-year-old girl died in Limeira, São Paulo state, during a rope jump (an extreme attraction similar to bungee jumping). According to preliminary information, the organizers forgot to attach her to the safety rope, and she fell from a height of approximately 40 meters without any protection.

A video circulating on social media shows the girl preparing to jump, while the safety rope remained on the ground. Witnesses noticed the error only after she had already jumped.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. According to local media reports, several people present at the scene have been questioned, and some have been temporarily detained.

A few seconds of negligence cost a young person her life. This incident serves as another reminder of how crucial it is to strictly follow safety rules in extreme sports.