Barcelona Faces Investigation Over Julian Alvarez Case

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has launched a disciplinary investigation against Barcelona following an official complaint from Atlético Madrid. According to Goal.com, the capital club accuses the Catalans of illegally contacting star striker Julian Alvarez in violation of transfer window regulations. Goal.com reports reports .

The situation sparking the controversy occurred on June 30. At that time, Atlético Madrid filed an official complaint with the RFEF, stating that Barcelona had contacted the 26-year-old forward outside the time frame permitted by sporting regulations. The Argentine striker's current contract with the Madrid club runs until June 2030, and he is considered one of the team's key players.

Growing Tension Between the Clubs

Both clubs have been officially notified of the initiation of this disciplinary procedure. They are now required to present their arguments and versions of events before the competent authorities make a final decision. This transfer saga has further strained relations between the two Spanish giants.

Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín had previously warned that the club would strictly defend its interests against any unlawful actions. Nevertheless, the Catalan club's leadership remains undeterred in its pursuit of its primary attacking target and continues striving to advance negotiations.

Presidential Statement and Future Steps

Barcelona President Joan Laporta openly admitted on July 13 that an official bid had been submitted to Madrid for the striker. However, the Atlético Madrid board maintains a firm stance, flatly refusing any negotiations regarding a potential transfer. This has created one of the most high-profile controversies of the summer transfer window.

As for the player himself, Julian Alvarez recently made it clear during the World Cup that he wishes to leave the Metropolitano Stadium and test himself with a new challenge. He remains Barcelona's top priority to bolster their attacking line, though the resulting legal dispute complicates the transfer.

Barcelona considers the notification sent by the RFEF to be a standard mandatory step in such situations. Laporta's administration is currently preparing legal defense measures while looking for ways to break the deadlock in negotiations.